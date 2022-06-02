Ott Tänak second going into Sardinia rally day three

Sports
{{1654176180000 | amCalendar}}
Hyundai garage.
Hyundai garage. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

Ott Tänak lies in second place at Rally Sardegna after a shortened day two at the fifth stage of the WRC 2022 championship series, 0.7 seconds behind current race leader, Esapekka Lappi (Finland, Toyota).

Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet (M-Sport Ford WRT) lies in third, Irishman Craig Breen (M-Sport Ford) in fourth and Danny Sordo of Spain, Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, is fifth.

Tänak won Rally Italia Sardegna in 2017 for Ford, but has not triumphed on the narrow, twisty, sandy and bumpy mountain roads since then. Last year, he went into day three in the lead, only to go out after falling foul of one of the many rocks which litter the circuit.

Friday, June 3

Friday's first stage (of eight) started at 8.01 a.m. Friday.

Tänak was third after the first two, later moving up one place, while Lappi and Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) traded places for the lead.

A hard landing during the morning (see video below) did not ultimately cost Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja significantly.

Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Belgian Thierry Neuville, dropped more than a minute and a half due to technical problems, in the morning.

After lunch, Tänak won stage six and took overall lead, though transmission issues in stage seven slowed him, allowing Lappi to reclaim the lead, while the final two planned stages of the race were canceled, one due to a car having caught fire and which could not be removed in time, and the ninth and final stage as the WRC cars were not ready for a start in time following the previous cancellation.

Thursday, June 2

Tänak came sixth in the opening, short, 3.23km Olbia-Cabu Abbas evening stage, while his teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville (Belgium) was fastest, and 1.3s ahead of the Estonian. Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) is second, followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), and two Finns, Kalle Rovanperä and Esapekka Lappi, both also with Toyota.

In Thursday morning's test, Tänak put in a time of 2.24.9 on the first test, but had to drop out temporarily after that after a minor engine fire, which he and his co-driver Martin Järveoja got under control, broke out in the Hyundai.

A second pass several hours later, while faster at 2.19.3, only placed him in 11th place ahead of Thursday evening's stage one proper.

Neuville (Belgium) put in the best test time, followed by Lappi and Evans (Wales).

Current championship leader Rovanperä came fifth.

Eight more stages follow on Saturday, with four more on the last day, Sunday.

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR's Sports portal's live-blog.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

03.06

Latvia gets first confirmed monkeypox case

03.06

Ott Tänak second going into Sardinia rally day three Updated

03.06

Editor-in-chief roles at ETV, ETV2 to be merged into one post

03.06

President: Estonia needs an operational government post haste

03.06

Gasoline consumption falling as prices rise — Estonian Oil Association

03.06

Prime minister approaches SDE, Isamaa leaders on potential coalition talks

03.06

Helme on potential coalition with Center and Isamaa: I'm open to ideas

03.06

Kallas to discuss security with German chancellor next week

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

03.06

Center leader: Prime minister ended coalition some time ago

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

02.06

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

03.06

Center Party leader: New coalition needs forming

02.06

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

02.06

Estonia looks to Sweden for women's national defense recruitment model

03.06

President Karis: During a crisis, Estonia needs a functioning coalition

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: