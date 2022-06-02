Ott Tänak second going into Sardinia rally day three

Ott Tänak lies in second place at Rally Sardegna after a shortened day two at the fifth stage of the WRC 2022 championship series, 0.7 seconds behind current race leader, Esapekka Lappi (Finland, Toyota).

Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet (M-Sport Ford WRT) lies in third, Irishman Craig Breen (M-Sport Ford) in fourth and Danny Sordo of Spain, Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, is fifth.

Tänak won Rally Italia Sardegna in 2017 for Ford, but has not triumphed on the narrow, twisty, sandy and bumpy mountain roads since then. Last year, he went into day three in the lead, only to go out after falling foul of one of the many rocks which litter the circuit.

Friday, June 3

Friday's first stage (of eight) started at 8.01 a.m. Friday.

Tänak was third after the first two, later moving up one place, while Lappi and Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) traded places for the lead.

A hard landing during the morning (see video below) did not ultimately cost Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja significantly.

Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Belgian Thierry Neuville, dropped more than a minute and a half due to technical problems, in the morning.

After lunch, Tänak won stage six and took overall lead, though transmission issues in stage seven slowed him, allowing Lappi to reclaim the lead, while the final two planned stages of the race were canceled, one due to a car having caught fire and which could not be removed in time, and the ninth and final stage as the WRC cars were not ready for a start in time following the previous cancellation.

Thursday, June 2

Tänak came sixth in the opening, short, 3.23km Olbia-Cabu Abbas evening stage, while his teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville (Belgium) was fastest, and 1.3s ahead of the Estonian. Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) is second, followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), and two Finns, Kalle Rovanperä and Esapekka Lappi, both also with Toyota.

In Thursday morning's test, Tänak put in a time of 2.24.9 on the first test, but had to drop out temporarily after that after a minor engine fire, which he and his co-driver Martin Järveoja got under control, broke out in the Hyundai.

A second pass several hours later, while faster at 2.19.3, only placed him in 11th place ahead of Thursday evening's stage one proper.

Neuville (Belgium) put in the best test time, followed by Lappi and Evans (Wales).

Current championship leader Rovanperä came fifth.

UPDATE: After the 1st pass of SD @OttTanak and Martin were forced to stop on the road section due to a technical problem on the engine side. There was a small fire in the engine bay which the crew managed to stop. The car has been fixed and the crew is allowed to run again on SD. — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) June 2, 2022

Eight more stages follow on Saturday, with four more on the last day, Sunday.

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR's Sports portal's live-blog.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!