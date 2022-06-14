Disney+ reaches Estonia

The Walt Disney Company's Disney+ streaming service was launched in Estonia on Tuesday.

The platform treats viewers to 1,100 movies, more than 500 series and 213 original films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Subscriptions cost €7.99 per month or €79.90 for the year.

Disney+ is launching in new 42 countries and 11 territories in Europe, including Estonia, and the Middle East and Africa, through the month of June.

The service reported just under 130 million subscribers worldwide as of the start of this year.

ERR also carries English-language content on its own Jupiter streaming service (with Estonian subtitles) free-of-charge.

