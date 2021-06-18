Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

Estonian actress Henessi Schmidt has been cast in Netflix's new series "Vikings: Valhalla".

Schmidt is known for her role in "Talve" ("Where the Heart is"), among others, and will also star in the upcoming "Apteeker Melchior" films.

She is the second Estonian to be cast in the Netflix series, alongside Pääru Oja. Shooting takes place in Ireland.

"We are very pleased and proud to announce that Henessi Schmidt, who continues to play major roles in VAT's productions "Romeo ja Julia" and "Juudit", will be in Dublin for a long time working on the Netflix series "Vikings: Valhalla" from May," the VAT Teater in Tallinn announced.

