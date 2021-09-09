Estonian Film Institute Director: Series production needs more contribution

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Edith Sepp. Source: ERR
News

If no extra money is found in next year's state budget for films and the film industry needs to agree to the €4 million allocated, it will be enough to make only one feature film, Edith Sepp, director of the Estonian Film Institute (EFI) told ETV's current affairs show "Esimene stuudio".

Sepp said that film directors are seriously worried about the possible reduction of state funding, and a fall from €7 million to €4 million would mean a serious setback for Estonian film, which has otherwise made a leap in quality.

Sepp noted that after the Estonian Republic 100 Film program was granted €9.2 million, there had been major strides in quality and the public came to the cinema to watch Estonian films. The reduction in funding would take Estonian film back ten years in terms of budget, she said.

"Last year, €3 million was actually given to overcome the deadlock that Estonian film had reached after Estonia's 100 programs. So that we can produce normal Estonian films with a normal budget. We realized that this money is for us forever and ever. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a communication error, this year we have to apply again for €3 million, so that next year there will be €7 million in the budget," Sepp said.

This week, the Estonian Film Directors' Guild sent a manifesto to the media, according to which, Estonian film culture is waiting for the inevitable extinction due to the 42 percent reduction in funding.

Sepp said that together with the film directors, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) also went to explain the situation. Work has been done in the same way with the Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center), who has been taken to the Cannes Film Festival and the Lille TV series market, Sepp said.

"If we stay with that €4 million, then next year we can only give money to one feature film director so he can make the film," Sepp noted.

Sepp said that the goal of EFI is to support Estonian author's cinema, which does not survive on the market independently. "We are talking here about the author's cinema, Estonian directors who make Estonian films. Yesterday we were asked by our main producer what the amount would be for us to flourish. He said that it is €10 million for the production of Estonian films. This year it is €7 million. In fact, we are not asking as much. The average European feature film budget is somewhere around €2 million," Sepp said.

The film pavilion should also be funded by the state

Recently, the Riigikogu Culture Committee also added the Tallinn Film City to the list of culturally important cultural objects, while the Riigikogu will make the final decision on financing.

Sepp said that the film pavilion is needed in order for Estonian films to remain at the same high level as has been achieved so far. If no money is received from the state, the city of Tallinn will build the town, Sepp said. However, with little funding, Estonian filmmakers would remain orphans in one way or another.

"The problem is not who pays for it. It's an investment and filmmakers have to pay for it. It means that our own filmmaker, he doesn't have enough money to make a film at all in the Estonian film pavilion. It would be a very big loss. We would only import films, we attract them to Estonia to use our super, high-tech pavilion - it would be a very big loss for Estonian film art," Sepp said.

Sepp said that it must be understood that the audiovisual sector has a very big future and it is worth investing in it. In addition to feature films, it's also worth investing in the production of series.

"We could contribute to this, not only by watching the content that is fed to us through Netflix, but we could also participate in the production of the films and series that Netflix shows," Sepp said.

Sepp said that the development of the series would be included in the €4 million currently planned for next year's state budget for the film.

"We want Estonian film producers to be able to develop their series because there is money to produce series in the market, but we will not get close to it. Film and TV are approaching each other quickly," Sepp added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Tänak third in Rally Acropolis day one test

17:12

EKRE and Isamaa skeptical about expanding Chancellor of Justice rights

16:34

Government creating framework to reform doctoral studies

15:48

Prosecutor's office requests waiver of Mailis Reps' parliamentary immunity

15:04

Karis plans first international visits to Latvia, Finland on the same day

15:03

Finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth of 9.5 percent

14:54

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

14:30

Estonian Film Institute Director: Series production needs more contribution

14:00

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

13:35

Statistician: More at-risk groups vaccination would slash hospitalizations

13:02

Isolation requirement for close contacts at school creates confusion

12:31

AK: 384 local election candidates registered in Tartu city

11:57

Legendary singer-songwriter and music teacher Uno Loop dies

11:23

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

11:22

Statistics: Trade increased for fifth month in a row

10:21

Moscow lodges protest over diplomat's visa denial

09:53

Estonia frustrates Wales world cup campaign with 0-0 away draw

09:22

Kallas: Budget cuts will not be made at expense of internal security

08:53

Ratas: Excise duty needs to be reevaluated due to inflation

08:24

Ministry still undecided on number of 5G licenses to be issued

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14:00

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

14:54

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

11:23

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

08.09

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

15:03

Finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth of 9.5 percent

15:04

Karis plans first international visits to Latvia, Finland on the same day

08.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: