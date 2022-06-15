Top Estonian official in Turkey: NATO enlargement consensus needs more work

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakci.
Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakci. Source: Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
More discussions are needed to reach a consensus on NATO enlargement and Finland and Sweden's applications, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov said on a visit to Turkey Tuesday.

The top official met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakci to discuss preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid and standing up to Russia's aggression.

The discussions focused on NATO and Vseviov said he appreciated Turkey's contribution to the security of the Alliance.

"However, in the changed security situation, we must reinforce the defense and deterrence posture of NATO's Eastern Flank," Vseviov said.

The pair spoke in-depth about Turkey's expectations for addressing its security concerns.

They noted that continued intensive dialogue with Allies as well as Finland and Sweden was needed to provide all Allies with the necessary certainty for making a decision on enlargement.

Vseviov stressed that there can be no return to normal when it came to relations with Russia. The meeting covered the extensive and long-term impact of the aggression against Ukraine on European security in the north as well as the south.

"Together with our Allies we must make sure everyone understands that aggression never pays and this is why we call on all Allies to align with the sanctions against Russia and offer every assistance to Ukraine," Vseviov added.

Editor: Helen Wright

