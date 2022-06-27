Parking fees to increase in Tartu from July 1

News
Parked cars in Tartu.
Parked cars in Tartu. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
News

From Friday (July 1), parking fees in Tartu will increase, and paid parking times will be extended.

The parking fee will increase from the current €2 to €3 per hour in Zone A, and from €1 to €1.50 per hour in Zone B.

In both Zones A and B, the parking fees for 1 month, 3 months and 1 year will change. New prices in Zone A: 1 month – €120, 3 months – 300, and 1 year – €1,200.

New prices in Zone B: 1 month – €60, 3 months – €150 and 1 year – €600.

Due to the high parking load, paid parking in Zones A and B will be extended by one hour on weekdays (until 7 p.m.). Parking in Zone A will also now be subject to a charge on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In Zones A and B, the one-day parking fee will be abolished. The free parking time will remain 15 minutes in Zone A and 90 minutes in Zone B.

To use the free parking time, the start of the parking time must be indicated using a parking clock or written on a piece of paper; when purchasing a ticket from a parking machine, the free time is automatically added to the end time of the ticket.

In Zone C, parking prices and times will remain the same.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Isamaa leader: Estonian-language education viable by 2027

16:55

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000 Updated

16:22

Committee expected to ok fourth covid jab for elderly, risk groups

15:52

Spanish air defense system deployed in Latvia

15:25

High gasoline prices continue to drive down sales in Estonia

14:53

Elron trains delayed due to heat wave

14:24

Kontaveit down one place in world rankings as Kanepi and Lajal both move up

13:51

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

13:21

Parking fees to increase in Tartu from July 1

12:50

Almost 44,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.06

Heatwave, holiday break brings crowds to official Haabneeme beach

12:41

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

08:08

Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

13:51

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

08:42

NATO set to 'significantly reinforce' eastern flank — media

09:58

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

16:55

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: