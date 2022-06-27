Parking fees to increase in Tartu from July 1

From Friday (July 1), parking fees in Tartu will increase, and paid parking times will be extended.

The parking fee will increase from the current €2 to €3 per hour in Zone A, and from €1 to €1.50 per hour in Zone B.

In both Zones A and B, the parking fees for 1 month, 3 months and 1 year will change. New prices in Zone A: 1 month – €120, 3 months – €300, and 1 year – €1,200.

New prices in Zone B: 1 month – €60, 3 months – €150 and 1 year – €600.

Due to the high parking load, paid parking in Zones A and B will be extended by one hour on weekdays (until 7 p.m.). Parking in Zone A will also now be subject to a charge on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In Zones A and B, the one-day parking fee will be abolished. The free parking time will remain 15 minutes in Zone A and 90 minutes in Zone B.

To use the free parking time, the start of the parking time must be indicated using a parking clock or written on a piece of paper; when purchasing a ticket from a parking machine, the free time is automatically added to the end time of the ticket.

In Zone C, parking prices and times will remain the same.

--

