Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

Cyclist by Tallinn's Old Town.
Cyclist by Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Traffic changes to reduce the volume of cars on the road around Tallinn's Kalamaja district will take place this month in Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn.

Rannamäe tee, Põhja puiestee and Kalasadama street in Põhja-Tallinn, and Toompuiestee in the city center will be most effected.

On Rannamäe tee, Põhja puiestee and Kalasadama tee, the changes aim to reduce the burden of cars on Kalamaja's narrow streets and create better conditions for non-motorized traffic, while increasing pedestrian safety.

The section of Põhja puiestee next to the Põhja Rimi supermarket, between Niine and Soo, will become two-way. It will no longer be possible to make left turns from Suurtüki street to Rannamäe tee and from Rannamäe tee to Mere and Põhja puiestee. 

On Toompuiestee, one-way cycle lanes of standard width in both directions will be drawn and the number of motor vehicle lanes will change.

A 2+1 concept will be applied to the motor vehicle lanes. The main subject to this will be Paldiski maantee, with two lanes going towards the Balti jaam and two lanes going towards Kaarli puiestee.

The speed limit for motor vehicles will be reduced to 40 km/h.

In front of the Go Hotel Schnelli (Toompuiestee 37/1), the on-street parking spaces for buses will be removed and the space will be redesigned as a cycle lane lined with bollards.

Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov said the change in traffic management will improve the speed of public transport and is likely to increase the number of people using public transport. 

On the evening of Monday, July 11, the drawing of the preliminary markings is scheduled to start and, weather permitting, the permanent markings will then be drawn.   

See the planned changes here.

Editor: Helen Wright

