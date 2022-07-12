Swedbank and SEB raise prices for in-branch services

News
SEB
SEB Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's two largest retail banks, Swedbank and SEB are increasing the prices of their in-branch services. The cost for customers completing a bank transfer at a Swedbank or SEB branch, will soon rise to €5.

Asked if the price increases were a result of the current market situation, Tarmo Sulla, Swedbank's head of private banking, told ERR: "Not all prices have changed, only those where the costs of providing the service have increased. The changes will have little impact on customers who use internet banking and the mobile app."

According to Ulla, the number of customers using Swedbank's digital services has increased. As a result, the volume of transactions carried out in branches with the help of customer service agents has also fallen.

Maarja Kalamas, head of communications at SEB Bank, said, that the bank expects prices for electronic services to always  remain cheaper in future, than transactions made in person with the help of customer service agents.

Swedbank introduced its new €5 charge for in-branch services on July 1, while SEB will adopt a similar price increase on September 1. A €5 fee for in-branch payments is already in place at competitor  LHV.

Should they wish to receive new debit and credit cards by recorded mail, SEB Bank customers will now pay €5, where previously the service cost €2.5. Domestic delivery of bank cards using regular post remains free of charge for SEB customers.

Intra-bank payments made in branch at SEB and Swedbank will also be subject to price increases, with costs at both banks rising from €2.3 to €5.

At Swedbank, the price of domestic and European payments will also rise from €3.2 to €5, while at SEB, the increase is from €3.5 to €5.

From the start of July, customers have been able to make deposits of up to €6,000, and withdraw a maximum of €10,000 per month at Swedbank's ATMs.

The cost of renewing personal Smart-ID services in-branch will also rise from €5 to €10 for adults.

Swedbank and SEB's prices are subject to review on an annual basis. According to a Swedbank representative it is too early at this stage to say whether service prices  will increase again next year.

Swedbank's consolidated profit in Estonia was €43.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, with net fee and commission income accounting for €17.9 million of this total. In the first quarter of 2021, Swedbank's consolidated profit was €41.4 million, with fee and commission income €18.6 million.

SEB Bank's consolidated profit for the first quarter was €27.2 million. Of this, net fee and commission income was €12.7 million. In the first quarter of 2021, SEB Bank's consolidated profit was €25.9 million, of which net fee and commission income amounted to €11.3 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

14:45

Two golds for Estonia's seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga

14:12

Tallinn names new transport chief

13:46

Eesti Energia ready to implement incoming coalition electricity price plan

13:31

Riigikogu standing committee chairs to be redistributed under new coalition

12:44

Tallinn street art campaign draws attention to impact of climate change

12:16

Rally Estonia 2022: Increase in traffic checks in southern Estonia mid-July

11:49

EU agencies recommend second COVID boosters for elderly, medically at risk

11:16

Fishing lobbyists challenge government over Linnamäe hydroelectric dam

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

11.07

Daily: Ex-Reform MP Palling involved in multiple conflicts of interest

09.07

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

11.07

Finance minister: Coalition agreement to have €270 million budgetary impact

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: