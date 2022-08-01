LHV also stops accepting payments from Russia, Belarus

News
LHV building in Tallinn.
LHV building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Following similar actions by other banks in Estonia, LHV Pank has announced it will stop accepting payments from banks in the Russian Federation, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine starting February 24.

The ban will be in place from August 9 and will also cover banks based in Belarus.

Sanctions and other restrictions put in place by other institutions which mediate payment to and from Russian and Belarusian banks have made such transactions complex and risky, LHV stated on its website.

As a result, LHV has opted to stop accepting inward payments from Russian and Belarusian banks. The bank had already barred outward transactions to such banks.

"The restriction applies to all currencies, and also to subsidiaries of Russian and Belarusian banks which operate, or may be registered, outside of Russia and Belarus. Payments received from August 9, 2022 will be returned to the payor," the statemen tread.

Exemptions may apply to inward payments from Russian and Belarusian banks, if they relate to national interest, or to societal benefit – for instance in the case of pensions.

Among the major banks in Estonia, Swedbank and SEB stopped making bank transfers to Russia some time ago and are also not accepting payments from the countries in question; LHV had been accepting some inward payments hitherto.

None of the EU  sanctions packages agreed so far require the suspension of bank transfers, meaning the banks made the decisions themselves and for similar reasons, ERR reports.

SEB, LHV and Swedbank told ERR in mid-July that the suspension of payments to Russia and Belarus impacted only a very small proportion of their customer base. For instance, in 2021, just 0.9 percent of SEB's total payments were made to Russian Federation payees, the bank says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

16:10

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

15:54

Outgoing Competition Authority chief to advise on electricity market reform

15:47

Estonian crisis hotline expanded to include Ukrainian-speaking providers

15:27

Legislative amendments harmonize PPA salaries with other state agencies

15:26

Jüri Vips fifth in Hungary F2 race

14:52

Top volleyball player signs with French team

14:36

Kaarel Tarand: Katri and the tank

14:19

Haapsalu library traces roots back to 19th century lounge

13:53

Anett Kontaveit remains WTA world number two

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

31.07

ADHD drugs already discounted for all — but health fund says it's a glitch

13:07

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

31.07

Mirotvortseva breaks Estonian record and makes world top ten

08:08

Pollution from small vessel that sank in Tallinn Bay impossible to clean

31.07

Volunteers all over Estonia make camouflage netting for Ukraine

30.07

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees still living on ferry in Tallinn harbor

31.07

Fuel leaking from boat that sank in Tallinn Bay

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: