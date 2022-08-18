Estonia sending weapons to Ukraine, supports UK training program

Estonian and Ukrainian flags flying at Stenbock House.
Estonian and Ukrainian flags flying at Stenbock House. Source: Stenbock House.
Estonia will increase its defense aid to Ukraine, support the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and send a field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The fighting in Ukraine continues to be intense. Although more and more western weaponry is reaching the frontlines, our moral responsibility is to continue supporting Ukraine. They are fighting for our shared values, and if there is anything we can send to Ukrainians, we have to do so," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). 

Ukrainian forces have asked for additional support from the Allies in training their personnel and Pevkur said Estonia can assist with this.

"The Estonian Defense Forces are especially proficient in training reservists for combat in an intense conventional war against a larger adversary – meaning, precisely for the kind of war that Ukraine is in right now," said Pevkur.

Estonia and Germany will also donate a second field hospital. 

Hanno Pevkur Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Russia's information warfare about Ukrainian fatigue and the ineffectiveness of providing aid to Ukraine was also highlighted by the minister.  

"Just as the aid that has already been provided clearly shows that we are not tired, our Allies have all confirmed their readiness to help Ukrainians in their freedom war as long as it is needed," added Pevkur.

In total, Estonia has provided military aid to Ukraine worth €250 million.

This includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, various light weapons, ammunition, vehicles, communication devices, medical equipment and supplies, personal protective equipment as well as military food rations.

