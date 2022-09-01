Electricity prices in Estonia to fall to €311 per MWh on Friday

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The average price of electricity in Estonia will fall slightly to €310.88 per megawatt-hour on Friday, down from €338.04 on Thursday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for September 2.

Prices in Estonia will remain below €50 per megawatt-hour from 1-4 a.m., bottoming out at €40.03 from 1-2 a.m. specifically.

The hourly price will peak at €581.97 per megawatt-hour between 8-9 a.m. on Friday, with prices exceeding €500 from 7-10 a.m. and again from 6-8 p.m.

The price of electricity in Finland will average €281.82 per megawatt-hour on Friday.

To Estonia's south, Latvia and Lithuania will both see higher daily average prices at €366.91 and €456.02 per megawatt-hour, respectively.

Record high prices in mid-August

Electricity prices in Nord Pool's Estonian price area reached record highs just over two weeks prior, with the average price for August 17 reaching €682.05 per megawatt-hour and the hourly price peaking €4,000 per megawatt-hour, which is also the power exchange's cap.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Electricity prices in Estonia to fall to €311 per MWh on Friday

