Electricity price in Estonia to halve to €160 per MWh on Saturday

The average price of electricity in Estonia will nearly halve to €160.05 per megawatt-hour on Saturday, down from €310.88 on Friday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for September 3.

Hourly prices in Estonia will remain below €60 per megawatt-hour from 3-8 a.m., bottoming out at €42.77 from 6-7 a.m. The price will also dip down to €51.01 from 1-2 p.m. and €61.04 from 11 p.m. through midnight.

Saturday's hourly prices will peak at €530 per megawatt-hour from 7-8 p.m. and remain high at €508.82 from 8-9 p.m.

The price of electricity in Finland will average €134.06 per megawatt-hour on Saturday.

To Estonia's south, Latvia and Lithuania will both see higher daily average prices at €286.73 per megawatt-hour.

Record high prices in mid-August

Electricity prices in Nord Pool's Estonian price area reached record highs just over two weeks prior, with the average price for August 17 reaching €682.05 per megawatt-hour and the hourly price peaking €4,000 per megawatt-hour, which is also the power exchange's cap.

The overall average in Estonia last month reached €361 per megawatt-hour, up from €233 per megawatt-hour in July.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

--

