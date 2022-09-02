Electricity price in Estonia to halve to €160 per MWh on Saturday

News
The average cost of electricity in Estonia on Saturday will be half that of Friday.
The average cost of electricity in Estonia on Saturday will be half that of Friday. Source: Joel Henry/Unsplash
News

The average price of electricity in Estonia will nearly halve to €160.05 per megawatt-hour on Saturday, down from €310.88 on Friday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for September 3.

Hourly prices in Estonia will remain below €60 per megawatt-hour from 3-8 a.m., bottoming out at €42.77 from 6-7 a.m. The price will also dip down to €51.01 from 1-2 p.m. and €61.04 from 11 p.m. through midnight.

Saturday's hourly prices will peak at €530 per megawatt-hour from 7-8 p.m. and remain high at €508.82 from 8-9 p.m.

The price of electricity in Finland will average €134.06 per megawatt-hour on Saturday.

To Estonia's south, Latvia and Lithuania will both see higher daily average prices at €286.73 per megawatt-hour.

Record high prices in mid-August

Electricity prices in Nord Pool's Estonian price area reached record highs just over two weeks prior, with the average price for August 17 reaching €682.05 per megawatt-hour and the hourly price peaking €4,000 per megawatt-hour, which is also the power exchange's cap.

The overall average in Estonia last month reached €361 per megawatt-hour, up from €233 per megawatt-hour in July.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:47

Alexela, Eesti Energia natural gas also breaks €4-per-cubic-meter mark

19:02

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

18:37

Tallinn 'pocket parks' aim to improve city's streets

18:22

Ministry: Competition Authority to keep eye on gas prices to households

18:07

Court ruling to suspend all bear hunting overturned

17:42

State plans broader scope of scenarios where PPA officers can use tasers

17:32

Estonian colonel not convinced Ukraine can liberate territories by year end

17:10

Estonia's representative will not attend Gorbachev's funeral

17:02

More than €175 million from defense budget reaches Estonian economy in 2021

16:43

Ministry of Justice plans to merge prison medicine with general healthcare

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

11:07

Minister: No additional energy price support measures currently agreed on

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: