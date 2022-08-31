Electricity over 50 percent more expensive in August than July

News
Lamps.
Lamps. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While July electricity prices in Estonia broke records set last December, the average price of electricity in August soared more than 50 percent higher than that.

This August, electricity in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool exchange cost an average of €361 per megawatt-hour.

Last month, the average reached €233 per megawatt-hour, which at the time already broke the record set in December 2021.

Electricity was most expensive on August 17, when the daily average reached €682.05 per megawatt-hour, setting a new all-time high Estonian record.

That day, the hourly price also peaked at €4,000 per megawatt-hour, the power exchange's cap, which likewise smashed a record hourly price of just over €1,000 set last December.

The average price of electricity in Finland this month was €261 per megawatt-hour. To Estonia's south, the price of electricity in August averaged €468 in Latvia and €480 in Lithuania.

Last August, electricity in Estonia averaged €87 per megawatt-hour for the month; in August 2020, the average stood at €41.

Month closes out at €334

The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop somewhat to €333.55 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday, but hourly rates will range widely, from €22.85 to more than €700, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices for August 31.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:44

Ministry publicly lists firms applying for Russian oil trade ban exemption

10:15

Reinsalu: Other EU countries recognize Estonia's right to close borders

09:41

Statistics Estonia: GDP grows by just 0.6 percent in second quarter

09:25

Interior minister soon to assess key state agency directorial candidates

08:49

Jüri Jaanson Two Bridges Run returns to Pärnu after two-year break

08:42

Gallery: Mikhail Gorbachev in Estonia

08:29

Coalition agreed on public sector wage rises in 2023 state budget

08:27

Electricity over 50 percent more expensive in August than July

08:14

Construction of residential buildings on ERM site halted by developers Updated

08:06

Weekly: State in clandestine asset-strip of freight rail firm Operail

Watch again

Most Read articles

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

30.08

Isabel Jezierska: 'Maybe it's time to speak out?' Updated

30.08

AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

30.08

No large family benefits yet for kids through age 23

30.08

Vana-Kalamaja pedestrianization leads to road closure from mid-September

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: