Average price of electricity to fall to €262 per MWh on Tuesday

Transmission tower.
Transmission tower. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop to €261.94 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, down from €366.19 on Monday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for September 6.

Hourly prices in Estonia will remain below €75 per megawatt-hour from midnight through 5 a.m., bottoming out at €55.74 from midnight through 1 a.m.

Tuesday's hourly prices will jump into the triple digits for the remainder of the day from 5 a.m., remaining above €300 per megawatt-hour from 6 a.m. through noon and peaking at €548.26 per megawatt hour from 8-9 a.m.

To Estonia's south, Latvia and Lithuania will both see higher daily average prices at €324.59 and €334.30 per megawatt-hour, respectively.

Finland's average price, however, will match Estonia's on Tuesday.

Record high prices in mid-August

Electricity prices in Nord Pool's Estonian price area reached record highs just over two weeks prior, with the average price for August 17 reaching €682.05 per megawatt-hour and the hourly price peaking €4,000 per megawatt-hour, which is also the power exchange's cap.

The overall average in Estonia last month reached €361 per megawatt-hour, up from €233 per megawatt-hour in July.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

