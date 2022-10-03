German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

The person responsible for the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks is unlikely to ever be held accountable, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, Commander of the German Navy, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"Our partners in the east, and I would put Finland in there as well, they are very dependent on the critical marine infrastructure on the seabed. We will see whether anyone will be able to be held accountable — I don't think so," he said.

"But we can show now is solidarity and support by sending units that can have a look at the leakages and also support our partners with air surveillance and sub-surface surveillance and that is what's are doing."

The German Navy and NATO's Center of Excellence for Operations in Confined and Shallow Waters in Kiel has analyzed the situation on the seabed and understand the possible challenges that will be faced in the future, Kaack said.

FGS Sachsen arriving in Tallinn on September 30, 2022. Source: Estonian Defense Forces.

"One of these challenges arose. One day before the Nord Stream 1 and 2 incident, I gave an interview to an influential German newspaper, where I gave a strong recommendation to thoroughly assess Russia's capabilities at the bottom of the sea," he said.

"The basis for seeing possible events is a clear picture of the sea, or observation. If there is a clear picture of the air, surface or subsurface — almost clear, because you cannot always be completely sure — then you can look at anomalies in the system and then you can bring a special unit to the area where the anomaly was detected," Kaack said.

On Friday, the largest ship in the German Navy the frigate FGS Sachsen docked in Tallinn for the weekend and held an open day.

