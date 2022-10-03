German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

News
Jan Christian Kaack.
Jan Christian Kaack. Source: ERR
News

The person responsible for the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks is unlikely to ever be held accountable, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, Commander of the German Navy, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"Our partners in the east, and I would put Finland in there as well, they are very dependent on the critical marine infrastructure on the seabed. We will see whether anyone will be able to be held accountable — I don't think so," he said.

"But we can show now is solidarity and support by sending units that can have a look at the leakages and also support our partners with air surveillance and sub-surface surveillance and that is what's are doing."

The German Navy and NATO's Center of Excellence for Operations in Confined and Shallow Waters in Kiel has analyzed the situation on the seabed and understand the possible challenges that will be faced in the future, Kaack said.

FGS Sachsen arriving in Tallinn on September 30, 2022. Source: Estonian Defense Forces.

"One of these challenges arose. One day before the Nord Stream 1 and 2 incident, I gave an interview to an influential German newspaper, where I gave a strong recommendation to thoroughly assess Russia's capabilities at the bottom of the sea," he said.

"The basis for seeing possible events is a clear picture of the sea, or observation. If there is a clear picture of the air, surface or subsurface — almost clear, because you cannot always be completely sure — then you can look at anomalies in the system and then you can bring a special unit to the area where the anomaly was detected," Kaack said.

On Friday, the largest ship in the German Navy the frigate FGS Sachsen docked in Tallinn for the weekend and held an open day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

03.10

Tallinn to scale back investment plans, key projects still make the cut

03.10

Estonian curlers make semi-finals in Ottawa

03.10

Narva businesses concerned by Russian counter-sanction cargo transport ban

03.10

Gallery: Kuku Klubi moves to new home

03.10

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn annexations, 'referenda'

03.10

Daily: PPA removing border razor wire installed after migrant crisis

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

03.10

American translator opens multilingual bookstore-cafe in Haapsalu

03.10

Russian at Finnish border: If things were different, I wouldn't have left

03.10

Saeima election results: Seven lists win seats in Latvian parliament

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: