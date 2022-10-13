Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

District heating.
District heating. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tartu's district heating prices will rise from €53.35 per megawatt-hour to €78.31 plus VAT on November 1. The Competition Authority confirmed the new rate on Thursday.

Margo Külaots, chairman of the board of Gren Eesti, admits the increase is quite large, but the input prices have increased significantly.

The new price is based on summer fuel prices. 

"On the one hand, this is due to the fact that the price in Tartu has been the same for the last 10 years, and has even fallen in the past. In the meantime, fuel prices in particular have risen significantly. This is true for gas, which we consume very little of, but also for wood chips, our main fuel. The price of wood chips has risen very steeply, and since nobody sells us fuel at the price they did 10 years ago, this is the main reason for the price increase," she said.

The raise has been discussed since spring so Külaots said customers are used to the idea.

The new price is not set in stone and may rise further if fuel prices continue to rise.

The change affects all Gren Eesti customers both in Tartu and the surrounding municipalities.

Editor: Helen Wright, Barbara Oja

