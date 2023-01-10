No electricity shortage last week despite demand outstripping supply

News
Power lines in Estonia.
Power lines in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While temperatures last week dropped below -20C in some parts of the country, and electricity generation clearly lagged behind consumption, there was no threat of shortages, state-owned grid distributor Elering says.

Elering spokesperson Elo Ellermaa said: "When consumption in Estonia is significantly higher than output, and a large part of the electricity is imported, this does not mean that the electricity was imported to cover the deficit, or that Estonia does not have sufficient production capacity to cover the consumption.

"Import volume is largely determined by the price. When cheaper electricity from the Nordic countries arrives in Estonia, the more expensive production capacities in Estonia will not be able to enter the market," Ellermaa went on.

"If you look at the entire Baltic region, the lowest reserve was approximately 1,000MW, which was local production capacity, without import capacity. In reality, imports came from Nordic countries, so the real reserve was actually larger."

The peak production in Estonia last week stood at 1,065 MWh (January 3 at 10 am). Consumption at that moment was 1,144 MWh. The average production last week stood at 747 MWh, while the minimum generation was €508 MWh (at 9 a.m. on January 6). Consumption stood at €1,337 MWh during that hour.

The lowest electricity consumption posted came last Monday January 2, at t3 a.m., when it stood at 760 MWh. The average consumption for the whole week was about 1.122 MWh, week starting January 2.

The second half of last week saw temperatures plummet to as low as -24C in northeastern Estonia, on Friday – the same day the highest consumption rate of the, admittedly new, year was posted (1,362 MW, at 4 p.m.).

Compared with the price levels posted in the past 18 months, the Nord Pool exchange level was comparatively low, at an average of €104.8 per MWh for the week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:34

Weather service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

18:22

Konrad Mägi exhibition in Norway voted one of most important art events

18:00

Eesti 200 received almost €200,000 in donations in fourth quarter of 2022

17:45

Estonian FM calls for continued isolation of Belarus' Lukashenko regime

17:30

Prosecutor's office challenges former Tartu deputy mayor acquittal

17:15

Akkermann: State nomination committee candidates have been pre-selected

17:00

Estonia's defense forces get 400 new Carl-Gustav M4 grenade launchers

16:45

Andree Raid: Property sellers need to return to world of price expectations

16:16

SDE leader: Losing former Tartu deputy mayor won't harm electoral chances

16:05

Kanepi defeats Storm Hunter to set up round two match with Badosa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

09.01

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

09.01

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

07:47

Unemployment highest since peak of Covid crisis, expected to rise further

09.01

Reform, SDE ministers disagree over raising defense spending

13:11

Ministry of Finance deconstructs prime minister's Elekrilevi arguments Updated

09.01

Russia-Ukraine war leads to fall in Estonia's exports, price volatility

09:27

Estonian Jewish group concerned over EKRE MP integration board appointment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: