Experts: Rising prices starting to stabilize

News
Shoppers at a self service checkout.
Shoppers at a self service checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's rising food prices have started to stabilize, a SEB analyst said on Friday. But questions still remain about future energy prices.

The consumer price index rose by 19.4 percent last year, data from statistics Estonia shows. Estonia's electricity and gas almost doubled.

The sky-high energy prices also pushed up food prices.

SEB analyst Mihkel Nestor said, even without the energy crisis and war in Ukraine, Estonia would have still faced rapid inflation.

"Estonia would probably have had the fastest inflation in Europe because our economy was doing very well. [There was] Very fast economic growth, wages were rising very fast, inevitably this tends to be passed on to prices," Nestor told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Mihkel Nestor Source: ERR

"If we look at inflation in Estonia, it has responded much more strongly to both upward and downward pressures than the European average throughout history," he said.

However, even if energy prices drop significantly in the coming months, supermarket bills are not like to become cheaper.

Vaido Padumäe, CEO of Rimi Eesti, said the "first signs" of price stabilization can already be seen.

"If we look at the data for December, there are already early signs of this /.../ There are signs from the world markets that some commodities are starting to stabilize, some are starting to fall," he said.

Adding: "I really hope that we won't have any new surprises with energy prices."

A customer in a grocery store. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Nestor said components analyzed in the consumer price index are still rising in price. 

"There is hope that price increases could still start to slow. In fact, global food prices are already normalizing and it will just take time for this to filter through to the final consumer via food producers," he said.

Rimi's data shows customers have been making fewer purchases since April. It is assumed the first half of this year will be no better.

"Today, all the forecasts, and I think already the first signs of January, show that January-February will be a modest month for consumption," said Padumäe.

But it is not known if energy prices will rise or fall this year and everything else depends on this movement.

If there are no big surprises, Estonia's inflation rate could fall to 8.5 percent this year, Nestor said. In December it was 17.5 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

06.01

Iceland joins Estonia's Ukrainian kindergarten rebuilding project

06.01

Experts: Rising prices starting to stabilize

06.01

Estonia's inflation fell to 17.5 percent in December

06.01

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

06.01

Levadia Tallinn president: Karpin picture made me feel hurt

06.01

Ukrainian war refugee photographers to exhibit in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak

06.01

Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

06.01

Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

06.01

Joint bid wins Viljandi Hospital construction tender

06.01

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

06.01

Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

06.01

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

06.01

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

06.01

New Year photo scandal raises questions throughout Estonian football

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: