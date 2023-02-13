Edward Lucas: Putin's choice between the dacha and the graveyard

News
Photo: Julius Kalinskas / SCANPIX
News

U.K. analyst Edward Lucas said on the "Ukraina stuudio" talk show that while President Zelenskyy's London visit is landmark, Ukraine should first be given fighter jets they already know how to fly.

Lucas said that it would take years to train Ukrainian pilots on Tornadoes, and that it would make more sense to give them MiG fighters they already know how to operate or U.S. F-16 jets, which have a much shorter learning curve.

"Poland offered to give MiGs ten months ago, while the United States vetoed it," Lucas said, adding that the West is terribly late in terms of sufficient military aid for Ukraine.

Asked what he thinks of the Kremlin's suggestion that the lines between Western aid for Ukraine and its direct participation are becoming blurred, Lucas compared it to Moscow's nuclear saber-rattling and suggested that we should ignore Kremlin propaganda. "If they don't like the idea of their territory being under threat, they should not have gone to war in the first place," the analyst said, adding that Russia can address other aspects of this war it doesn't like by retreating and ending the conflict.

The analyst also suggested that the war will see the Putin regime destabilized and Russia's leader left with few options. "I think Putin's real choice is between the dacha and the graveyard. That's where he is going to go. This war is a disaster," Lucas said. He suggested that while Putin is looking at Khrushchev's exile if he's lucky and something more bloodthirsty otherwise, the West seems to lack a strategy for a destabilizing Russia, with Russia's civil war already underway, which is reflected in military companies increasing in both size and number.

"I think that after Putin things will be worse. We will probably have some kind of a junta of different characters, and one element of that will be someone who looks good to the West," Lucas said, adding that he is worried that the West, as always, will misinterpret changes in Russia and try for a reset. "I worry. We have very little analytical capacity to understand what's really happening in Russia," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Minister: No plans for state aid to cover business electricity costs

13:59

Bank of Estonia: Goods, services imports both up in December

13:26

Estonian rescuer in Turkey: The situation is apocalyptic

12:52

Design criteria for Tallinn's Little Ring Road taken to court

12:10

Estonian Defense League and RAF conduct joint aerial training exercise

11:40

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Isamaa program about survival of nation state

11:03

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice between the dacha and the graveyard

10:30

Estonians gather to form 'biggest hearts' for Valentine's Day

09:56

Dealer: Electric vehicles will come sooner than we think

08:57

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

12.02

Alika to represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

08:57

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

11.02

How does Estonia's Riigikogu electoral system work?

11:03

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice between the dacha and the graveyard

12.02

Ott Tänak victorious in WRC Rally Sweden Updated

12.02

Johanna Maria Tõugu: Estonia's security also depends on people's homes

11.02

Estonian insurers will not cover driving in Russia from June

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: