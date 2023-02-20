Ida-Viru County Central Hospital becomes attractive employer

Ida-Viru Central Hospital.
Ida-Viru Central Hospital. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
In order to attract nurses and physicians to practice and work at Ida-Viru Central Hospital, study rooms and overnight accommodations have been planned for the new facility at the hospital premises.

In recent years, the Ida-Viru Central Hospital has become more appealing to both medical residents and medical and nursing students.

The institution's leader, Tarmo Tohver, attributes this not only to the potential for self-improvement, but also to the hospital's continual regeneration.

"The conditions facilitate student satisfaction. We have considerable numbers of fourth- and fifth-year medical assistants and our residency pool has grown. We are doing this in cooperation with the University of Tartu," Tohver said.

The renovation of the G wing of the Ida-Virumaa Central Hospital, which costs €11.2 million, will be completed in the fall. The first section with overnight accommodations will be ready already in the spring.

With on-site housing, the hospital hopes to recruit personnel and trainees from further away.

"At the moment, we have about 200 doctors working here, and about 60 of them come from outside the county, that's just the norm today, but an important reason why they come here is so that they can practice, and we must facilitate this," Tarmo Tohver said.

To lessen the burden of the current doctors and nurses, Ida-Viru Central Hospital would need to hire around 500 medical personnel.

Ida-Viru Central Hospital serves a population of 150,000 and employs at the moment about 1,200 people.

Editor: Rene Kundla, Kristina Kersa

