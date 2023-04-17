Construction work complete on new Tartu children's hospital and ear clinic

News
The new children's hospital and ear clinic in Tartu.
The new children's hospital and ear clinic in Tartu. Source: ERR
News

Construction work is complete on a new children's ward and ear clinic at the University of Tartu Hospital (Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum). The new buildings will be ready to accept patients in the second half of the summer.

Built in the 1980s on Nikolai Lunini tänav, the run-down-looking Children's Clinic of the Tartu University Hospital has been waiting for a makeover for decades. Now, after almost three years of work, the new children's ward is now complete, reports ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Toomas Kivastik, project manager at the University of Tartu Hospital, said that both the quality of treatment and logistics will improve significantly as a result of the reconstruction work.

"There is more space for patients. Secondly, this building is exactly where it should be, right next to the maternity hospital. This means that the distances for newborns have to move have been kept as short as possible," said Kivastik.

The intensive care unit at the new hospital will be unique in Estonia. All the wards have single rooms and parents can stay with their babies even if they are in tertiary intensive care. The creation of a pediatric emergency department on the first floor is also set to change the quality of service for all emergency room patients.

"Entry to the emergency room will become much more private. Medical conversations will no longer take place in front of, or near, other patients, but they will all be in a separate private triage room. This applies to children as well as adults," said Kivastik.

During the reconstruction works, two buildings have been completed. Building C, which is also predominantly a children's ward is set to house the ear, nose and throat clinic as well as the reception area of the Women's Clinic's family center.

There will also be a day surgery center, with 10 operating theaters containing all the latest equipment.

"Considering that the old operating theaters are 50 years old, I would have to make a very long list to include all the things that will be improved," said Toomas Ellervee, head of surgery at the hospital.

"The (new) operating theaters are state-of-the-art, the lighting and air conditioning in the operating theaters are perfect. All of these things can be controlled according to our needs."

The construction of the two new hospital buildings cost a total of €60 million. Doctors will begin working there in the summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:51

Expert: Plan to bring private money into healthcare is slippery slope

16:30

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

16:20

Hospital chiefs: Coalition deal fails to address healthcare staff shortages

15:50

Eesti 200 leader on Slava Ukraini fund use: We do not yet have enough facts

15:11

Reinsalu: Vladimir Kara-Murza serves as an example of courage for us all

15:09

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

14:40

Construction work complete on new Tartu children's hospital and ear clinic

14:12

Martin Herem: The urgency of expanding the Nursipalu Training Area

13:58

Estonia, Angola working on digital cooperation

13:28

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

16.04

Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

12:59

Gallery: President Alar Karis nominates Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

13:28

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

14.04

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

08:29

PPA issued 12 fines over pro-Russian social media posts this year so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: