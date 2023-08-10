Four Estonian hospitals seeking new executives

Several hospitals in Estonia are simultaneously seeking new executives as the terms of North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) medical director Peep Talving, Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) chief medical officer Andres Kotsar and Ida-Viru Central Hospital (IVKH) CEO Tarmo Tohver are coming to an end. Competitions are also currently underway to fill the director's seat at Põlva Hospital and medical director's seat at IVKH.

The competition for medical director at PERH concluded in June, and the new board member is slated to take office in November. Peep Talving, the hospital's current medical director, declined to divulge to ERR whether he himself was seeking a second term.

In Kohtla-Järve, the terms of both IVKH's CEO Tarmo Tohver and medical director Toomas Kariis are drawing to a close as well; applications for both positions were open through August 8.

"A certain number of candidates will be invited to discuss what their plans are," Tohver told ERR. The current CEO, who has served in his current position for two years, confirmed that he is applying to serve a second term as well.

Kariis, however, recently submitted his resignation to the Ida-Viru County hospital, and will be leaving his position at the end of summer, ERR's Russian-language online news portal reports.

His contract was through January 24, 2024, however Kariis has decided to resign from his current position effective September 1, IVKH supervisory board chair Anton Diev said. According to Diev, Kariis won the competition at TÜK and will be starting work there instead.

Spokespeople for the hospital declined to comment further on the medical director's resignation.

Meanwhile, Põlva Hospital is seeking a new director as well.

"As Põlva Hospital is currently in the charge of an acting director, we'd hire a new director as soon as possible," Vallo Volke, chair of the regional hospital's supervisory board, told ERR. The deadline for applications for the job was August 4.

Volke said that they received several applications for the position, but declined to divulge exactly how many. "I'd like to see enthusiasm, initiative and a positive program from the new chief," he said. "I'm certainly not looking for a hospital director who will talk about how big problems everywhere are."

According to TÜK board chair Priit Perens, candidates for the chief medical officer (CMO) position in Tartu have already submitted their applications, and a round of interviews is slated to follow. TÜK's new CMO is slated to start work on October 1.

