Tartu Health Care College to train nurses in Narva

News
Student nurses at Tartu Health Care College.
Student nurses at Tartu Health Care College. Source: Tartu Health Care College
News

A cooperation agreement to train 26 nurses has been signed between Tartu Health Care College and Narva Hospital.

Basic training for nurses lasts 3.5 years and the students will spend the majority of their time at the hospital. Some classes will also be taught in Tartu and the whole course will be taught in Estonian.

Narva Hospital hopes most of the graduates will stay and work in the border city.

"We hope this will significantly alleviate our labor crisis. We could take on the right nurses for the right number of specialties right away, but the real shortage will come when we can start a new hospital. Then there will be a need for significantly more staff," said Ago Kõrgvee, head of Narva Hospital.

Tartu Health Care College Ulla Preeden said regional courses help students who do not want to, or cannot, relocate for several years.

"For the college, the most important thing is that the students who come want to study and graduate," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:17

EDF: Breaking through Russian defenses is a big challenge for Ukraine

20:25

Former PM: Berlusconi paid attention to small countries

19:50

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

19:15

Tartu Health Care College to train nurses in Narva

19:07

Estonia to abolish pet exemption for Ukrainian refugees

18:02

Tropical island model reveals how 'disconnected' young Estonian forests are

17:42

Riigikogu committee vetting members' self-declared interests

17:09

Kallas: VAT rises for press, hotels and banks was a compromise

16:05

Delfi editor-in-chief: Percents, pennies have huge impact on subscribers

16:00

Crypto trading platform Binance, charged in US, also popular in Estonia

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

10:02

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

11.06

PM: Is it too much to ask for opposition to respect the will of the people?

11.06

Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

11.06

Ilmar Raag: Estonia is tired of the world constantly ending

12:07

Estonian government's planned plastic tax would drive up food, drink prices

14:36

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

11:52

Center Party's Riigikogu group to initiate no-confidence motion against PM

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: