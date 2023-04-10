Riigikogu MP substitutes confirmed

Ministers' alternates.
Ministers' alternates. Source: ERR/private archives
12 alternate Riigikogu members are named for the new Kaja Kallas government, which consists of 13 ministers. Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200), who did not run for election, does not need an alternate.

Reform Party

Mait Klaassen, a veteran politician and former rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMU), will substitute for Kaja Kallas in the Riigikogu.

Õnne Pillak is a substitute for Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev.

Hanah Lahe, a student and former adviser to the Reform Party faction in the Riigikogu, is an alternate member for Kristen Michal, the new climate and environment minister.

Mati Raidma is a Riigikogu substitute for Signe Riisalo, who continues to serve as minister of social protection.

Katrin Kuusemäe, CEO of the Hille Tänavsuu Cancer Foundation, substitutes for Hanno Pevkur, will continue to serve as minister of defense.

Valdo Randpere replaces Heidy Purga, the incoming minister of culture, while Urve Tiidus substitutes for Kalle Laanet, the incoming minister of justice.

Eesti 200

Juku-Kalle Raid, who represented the IRL (former name of Isamaa) in the Riigikogu from 2011 to 2014, will be substituting for the next minister of foreign affairs, Margus Tsahkna.

Tanel Tein, a former star basketball player and the current CEO of ImiD Advertising Agency, will substitute for Kristina Kallas, the next minister of education and research.

As Tiit Riisalo, the third Eesti 200 minister, the minister of entrepreneurship and information technology, did not run for election, he does not need an alternate.

SDE

Eduard Odinets, who just resigned as the party's general secretary and having ranked fifth on the SDE's general election list, will be substituting for Lauri Läänemets, who continue to serve as the minister of the interior.

Reili Rand is the alternate for Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas.

The mayor of Kastre municipality, Priit Lomp, who came seventh on the SDE national election list will be substituting for Minister of Health Riina Sikkut

Editor: Urmet Kook, Kristina Kersa

