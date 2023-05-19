Ministry: Rail Baltic route will not be changed

News
A Rail Baltic construction site.
A Rail Baltic construction site. Source: ERR
News

The construction of the Rail Baltic railroad cannot be diverted to existing railway tracks running through Tartu or Pärnu, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

"It (using existing Tartu or Pärnu railways – ed.) would require changing all domestic and international decisions and launching a completely new planning process," Sander Salmu, the ministry's undersecretary for transport, said in a reply to NGO Eesti Metsa Abiks.

He explained that it was found in the planning process in 2018 that having Rail Baltic follow the existing 1,520-mm track gauge railway between Tallinn and Pärnu would not be justified, while earlier analyses (AECOME 2011) had not supported having it run through Tapa and Tartu.

"We confirm that no such consultations are currently underway, and the ministry sees no need," the deputy secretary general said in their reply.

Helena Eenok, member of NGO Eesti Metsa Abiks, wrote a letter to the ministry to express the nonprofit's concern over building Rail Baltic along a completely new rail corridor, which is set to do irreparable damage to the natural environment. "We find that it is necessary to weigh stopping the construction of Rail Baltic along the planned corridor in today's force majeure situation," the NGO wrote.

Undersecretary Salmu explained in his reply that trains will be traveling at 249 kilometers per hour down the new railway (120 km/h for cargo trains), and that the international agreement is to have two parallel sets of tracks and for the railway to be completely electrified. Rail Baltic will also use the European 1,435-mm track gauge (the Soviet 1,520-mm gauge is used in the Baltics currently). RB will run along 870 km in the Baltics of which 213 km in Estonia (including the cargo branch that starts at Muuga Harbor and the passenger branch from Ülemiste).

"The Rail Baltic route has bee laid down in county plans. The corridor, running from Tallinn to the Latvian border and passing through Pärnu was laid down in a government decision from August 20, 2012 to approve the Estonia 2030+ development plan. County plans were initiated in 2013 and approved with the public administration minister's signature in 2018," the undersecretary said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:50

Positive credit register will not be created before 2025

13:23

Johanna-Maria Lehtme to leave Riigikogu

13:04

ERR in Donbas: Both sides probing for weak spots in the lines

12:36

DNA study looks at how height and fertility are connected

12:01

Experts: Loss of Kinzhal missiles forcing Russia to change tactics

11:12

Ministry: Rail Baltic route will not be changed

10:03

Prosecutor looking at options for talking to Slava Ukraini whistle-blower

08:49

Eesti Ekspress: Eesti 200 MP engaged in embezzlement at previous employer

08:15

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

07:55

Reform and EKRE on par, Eesti 200 loses most in the polls

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

18.05

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

08:15

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

18.05

Kallas: NATO's new plan moves from deterrence to defense Updated

18.05

Vaba Lava moves out of Telliskivi

18.05

Sanctions exception made for Russian students, doctors, scientists

17.05

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds

08:49

Eesti Ekspress: Eesti 200 MP engaged in embezzlement at previous employer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: