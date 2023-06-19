Kredex to support home energy storage solutions through new measure

The solar roof of Saku Church.
The solar roof of Saku Church. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
While Kredex's reconstruction support instrument can currently only be used to add energy storage capacity to solar farms built using the same grant, a new round to open toward the year's end will make this possible also for existing solar farms built without Kredex's help. The volume of the new measure is set at €28 million.

While Kredex does not currently have a separate solar energy measure for private houses, its small residences reconstruction measure can be used to install solar panels.

Triin Reinsalu, head of the housing and energy efficiency department of the new joint agency based on Enterprise Estonia and Kredex, said that the instrument can also be used for insulation, renovation of heating systems or installing ventilation systems.

While the current measure only allows adding storage capacity to solar farms built using the same grant, Kredex will open a new support round toward the end of the year which can be used to add energy storage solutions to existing solar farms built without Kredex's help.

Reinsalu said that the measure follows government policy and Estonia's long-term strategy of housing renovation in which a goal has been set of renovating 105,000 private homes by 2050.

The measure has been used by very different households so far, with 2,300 positive funding decisions made in the volume of €15.4 million. Reconstruction projects have been funded from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and from the state budget. Over the next few years, RRF sums will be used.

Kredex will temporarily stop processing new reconstruction support applications from July 1.

"The reason is that support sums need to be paid out by November 30, and this window of time is still sufficient for completing work and making sure one gets the sums. Those wishing to use the instrument must not start work before the new round starts and before they've submitted an application. The application round will reopen in the second half of 2023, with the new round's volume set at €28 million," Reinsalu explained.

The Kredex spokesperson said they will notify customers of when the application round will reopen.

Kredex currently offer a specialized solar energy grant just for apartment buildings. The instrument is open to apartment associations that want to install solar panels and storage capacity. Apartment associations can already add storage capacity to existing solar panels using Kredex grants.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

