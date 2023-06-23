Gallery: Victory Day parade in Viljandi

Victory Day Parade in Viljandi, June 23, 2023.
Victory Day Parade in Viljandi, June 23, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Over 900 personnel participated in Estonia's annual Defense Forces' parade marking Victory Day. This year, the event took place in Viljandi.

As well as the Defense Forces and reservists, troops from NATO allied countries Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Poland, the USA, the UK, France and Sweden, and the Police and Boarder Guard and Rescue Service also took part. A flyover was also staged during the event.

The parade started at 11 a.m. with the arrival of President Alar Karis who gave a speech to commemorate the occasion. He then handed over the victory flame to members of the Estonian Defense League and the Women's voluntary defense organization (Naiskodukaitse) to take back to their home regions.

The parade traditionally rotates between Estonian cities and was last held in Viljandi in 2010 and 1998.

Victory Day celebrates the victory in the Battle of Võnnu over the Landeswehr in 1919.

