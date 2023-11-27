Victory Day parade to be held in Narva in 2024

The annual Victory Day parade on June 23 will take place in Narva, on the border with Russia, next year. The event takes place in a different location each year and was last held in the city in 1996.

The parade is organized by the Estonian Defense League and this year it was held in Viljandi in central Estonia.

The event will most likely take place on Peetri plats.

The date marks Estonia's victory over the Landeswehr in the Battle of Võnnu on June 23, 1919.

Next year's Independent Day parade will take place on February 24 in Tallinn.

