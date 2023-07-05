Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

Edgars Rinkevics
Edgars Rinkevics Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Newly elected President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics will visit Estonia next week shortly after he officially takes over the role.

Rinkevics, who will be sworn in on July 8, will meet with President Alar Karis on July 10.

While in Estonia, the Latvian head of state will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Meetings will focus on enhanced cooperation between Estonia and Latvia, regional cooperation projects, the messages to be given by the Baltic States at the NATO summit in Vilnius, support for Ukraine and rebuilding, the Estonian president's office said on Wednesday.

Rinkevics takes over as president from Eglis Levits who decided not to run again after his four-year stint as head of state. Rinkevics has acted as Latvia's foreign minister since 2011.

Editor: Helen Wright

