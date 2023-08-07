Estonia condemns 15 years of Russian aggression against Georgia

The Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
The Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Russian aggression in and against the Caucasus nation of Georgia must come to an end, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Monday.

Writing on her social media account, the prime minister noted that: "Fifteen years ago today, Russia started its aggression against Georgia."

"Twenty percent of Georgian territory remains occupied. Atrocities and violation of international law continue. We must end Russia's cycle of aggression. Estonia continues to support Georgia," the prime minister added.

Meanwhile the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that it: "Strongly condemns the Russian occupation of 20 percent of Georgian territory and ongoing military build-up on its border-lines. We continue to support Georgian territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration."

Russia's five-day war on Georgia began on August 7, 2008, and saw invading forces occupy not only the North Ossetia and Abkhazia regions of Georgia, but also make incursions further into Georgian territory, before later pulling back.

Russia's five-day war on Georgia, August 7-12, 2008. Source: Andrei Nacu/Wikimedia Commons.

In a familiar pattern repeated with the current War in Ukraine, now in its 530th day, Russia exploited divisions in Abkhazia and in South Ossetia – North Ossetia lies inside the Russian Federation – and aimed to stymie Georgian efforts towards joining NATO.

Georgian troops had been serving in large numbers in Iraq and was at one point the third-largest contributor of personnel from all the coalition nations.

Monday was a doubly somber day for Georgia, since it has also been declared a national day of mourning following a landslide last Thursday in the resort town of Shovi, which has killed at least seven people.

Georgia's prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, whose government declared the national day of mourning, said he: "Would like to express [my] deep sorrow [and] … my condolences to the families of our citizens who unfortunately died as a result of this great tragedy … This is a very heavy tragedy, and the entire nation is united around it."

The death toll from the landslide which hit the mountain resort town of Shovi last week had risen to 17 as of the weekend, with a further 18 missing at that time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

