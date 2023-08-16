Tallinn City Council chairman resigns to focus on Riigikogu role

Tallinn city council chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).
Tallinn city council chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Chairman of Tallinn City Council Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) on Wednesday said he will resign from his role to focus on leading the party's Riigikogu faction.

Ossinovski said he was selected as faction leader after the Riigikogu elections in March.

"The new government's work plan is very ambitious in almost all areas, be it the environment, regional policy, human rights or education. An in-depth understanding will be required from the governing faction to ensure high-quality legislation in a fast-paced process. So I have made a decision to hand over the leadership of Tallinn City Council to concentrate on my work in the National Assembly and continue in a different role in Tallinn's administration," he wrote.

Ossinovski hinted that his replacement will be announced on Thursday.

SDE is the junior partner in the three-party governing coalition with Reform and Eesti 200.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

