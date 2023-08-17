SDE to nominate Maris Sild for Tallinn City Council Chair role

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is set to nominate Maris Sild for the role of Tallinn City Council Chair. Sild currently chairs the city council's finance committee.

Sild also works as an adviser to Riigikogu MP Sven Mikser (SDE) and previously headed Kristiine District Council.

"As leader of the council, I intend to build on many of the values of my predecessor and focus my work on issues related to the environment, mobility and accessibility. I am ready to give 100 percent for the interests of the people in the capital," said Sild.

The next regular session of Tallinn City Council will take place on August 24, where a decision will be made as to whether Sild is appointed as the new chair.

On Wednesday, current Tallinn City Council Chair Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) announced that he would be stepping down from his post to focus on his work as leader of the SDE's Riigikogu group.

The first deputy chair of Tallinn City Council is Marek Jürgenson (Center). However, there is still no second deputy chair as the opposition parties in the council (Reform, Eesti 200, EKRE and Isamaa) have been unable to agree on a common candidate.

Kalle Klandorf, chair of the council's Center Party group, told ERR that if no agreement is reached, the position of second deputy chair could disappear altogether.

