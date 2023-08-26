Andres Metsoja to become Isamaa secretary general

On the recommendation of the party's chair, Urmas Reinsalu, Isamaa's council appointed Andres Metsoja, member of the Riigikogu and chair of Pärnu municipal council, as the party's new secretary general.

"Isamaa is a viable alternative to the left-liberal policies of the current administration, and it is the responsibility of the secretary general, in collaboration with our regional organizations, to spread this message throughout Estonia," Reinsalu said on the appointment of the new secretary general.

Metsoja said, "There will be European elections in 2024, followed by local elections in 2025, so we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The preparation of these campaigns and electoral lists is one of the chief responsibilities of the secretary general — no other political party has as much expertice as Isamaa. Naturally, we are also actively communicating with other political parties in Estonia in an effort to resolve the current government crisis."

According to the statutes of the Isamaa party, the party also has up to three vice-chairs: these are Aivar Kok, Riina Solman and MEP Riho Terras.

