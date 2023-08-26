Andres Metsoja to become Isamaa secretary general

News
Andres Metsoja.
Andres Metsoja. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On the recommendation of the party's chair, Urmas Reinsalu, Isamaa's council appointed Andres Metsoja, member of the Riigikogu and chair of Pärnu municipal council, as the party's new secretary general.

"Isamaa is a viable alternative to the left-liberal policies of the current administration, and it is the responsibility of the secretary general, in collaboration with our regional organizations, to spread this message throughout Estonia," Reinsalu said on the appointment of the new secretary general.

Metsoja said, "There will be European elections in 2024, followed by local elections in 2025, so we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The preparation of these campaigns and electoral lists is one of the chief responsibilities of the secretary general — no other political party has as much expertice as Isamaa. Naturally, we are also actively communicating with other political parties in Estonia in an effort to resolve the current government crisis."

According to the statutes of the Isamaa party, the party also has up to three vice-chairs: these are Aivar Kok, Riina Solman and MEP Riho Terras.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

Andres Metsoja to become Isamaa secretary general

15:52

Reinsalu: Isamaa wants Kaja Kallas to resign

13:50

Survey of Estonia's research sins

11:53

Eesti 200 expels Paas and Kaup-Lapõnin from the party

11:37

State recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups this fall

25.08

Soviet-era theme park in Sillamäe raises eyebrows

25.08

Ossinovski: Coalition will not fall apart

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

25.08

University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser takes the oath of office

25.08

Doctors worry, but Medicines Agency says drug crisis is unlikely

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

25.08

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

25.08

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

25.08

Arvo Hallik to sell Stark Logistics shares and retire from company

25.08

Soviet-era theme park in Sillamäe raises eyebrows

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

25.08

ISS: Companies with ties to premier's husband have not violated sanctions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: