Gallery: Waves buffet Pirita sea wall as storm hits Tallinn

Stormy conditions with gusts in excess of 30 meters per second have buffeted Estonia, leading to rising sea levels and over 8,000 power outages nationwide.

Electricity infrastructure maintenance firm Elektrilevi says it had been making preparations for the onset of the storm on Friday, and, with a boosted workforce, outages will be eliminated from early Saturday morning.

However, since the winds are still gaining momentum, more power outages are expected going forward.

Elektrilevi board chair Mihkel Härm said: "We are at work with an increased workforce, across two shifts. Since the storm is still gathering momentum according to the forecasts, we foresee that there will be more power cuts."

"Unfortunately, with strong winds and thunder of this kind, resolving the outages is challenging, as the situation can be life-threatening, while safety remains paramout. We also exhort people to follow all warnings and stay safe and well at home in these hazardous conditions," Härm went on.

Elektrilevi said that as of Saturday lunchtime over 8,000 customers were without electricity, with the number certain to rise.

As is often the case with autumn storms, falling branches and trees damage power lines.

Elektrilevi urges all residents to stay away from downed power lines, as they are present a life-threatening hazard.

In Tallinn, the sea level has exceeded the critical limit in Pirita (see gallery), East of the city center, and is around a meter over the average level.

Figures of 110-130cm have also been reported.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) told ERR that its northern region has received around 50 calls, mostly relating to fallen or damaged trees and branches.

Meanwhile Tarmo Sulg, deputy head of the Tallinn Environment and Utilities Board (allinna keskkonna- ja kommunaalamet), told ERR that the weather conditions should not cause major disruptions to traffic or residents in the capital as thing stand.

As reported by ERR News, high winds, "Intensive rain", and thunder were forecast across Estonia from Friday evening and over the weekend, the Environment Agency (Keskonnaamet) said. A Level 2 ("dangerous weather") warning was also issued, and remains in place.

The strong northwesterlies can reach gusts in excess of 30 m/s (Force 11 on the Beaufort Scale), while the general windspeeds are reported at 15-20 m/s (Force 7-8).

Up-to-date weather information can be viewed on the agency's website in English, Russian, and Estonian here.

