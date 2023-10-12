Eesti Energia still analyzing cost of shelved oil shale processing plant

Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Eesti Energia is still working out the cost of the suspended oil shale processing plant which was stopped by a decision of the Supreme Court yesterday. Almost 500 people are working on the project.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court canceled the plant's building permit due to mistakes made in the environmental impact assessment. 

The company is now analyzing the costs related to suspending construction and the future of its employees, said Jelena Derbneva, head of communications at Eesti Energia.

The company has said it will reapply for the permits once the missing details have been added and the mistakes corrected. The court has set a two-month deadline for this work to be carried out by Narva-Jõesuu's council.

Derbneva said establishing a chemical industry fits with Estonia's climate goals. This was also agreed on by the court which said the climate impacts had been properly assessed.

An environmental permit is still needed to open a factory which is being processed by the Environmental Board. During this time, climate targets have become tougher.

Eesti Energia laid the cornerstone for a new €320-million Enefit oil plant in November 2021.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

