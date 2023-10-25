Tallinn offering free legal advice in English to residents

Free legal advice in English will be offered to Tallinn residents on October 26 and November 14.

Since March, Tallinn has offered free legal advice to residents in every district.

The last consultation days for this year will be held on Thursday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tallinna Kesklinna Sotsiaalkeskus (Social Center in Kesklinn) and on Tuesday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pirita District Administration.

It will be possible to receive free legal assistance on matters related to contract law, family law, property rights, inheritance law, employment law, enforcement proceedings, bankruptcy law, and apartment associations.

Information about state-supported discounted legal aid and further consultation opportunities is also available.

To ensure efficient service, attendees have the option to pre-register by calling 688 0400.

However, walk-ins are welcome, and consultations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advice can also be provided in Estonian, Russian, and English.

The Tallinna Kesklinna Sotsiaalkeskus (Social Center in Kesklinn) is located at Liivalaia 32, and the Pirita District Government is at Kloostri tee 6.

The free legal assistance service is offered in partnership with HUGO.legal.

