Eesti Gaas raising prices from December 1

From December 1, the price of Eesti Gaas' household flexible package will increase by 27 percent to 75 cents per cubic meter.

Since October 1, the flexible package has been priced at 59 cents per cubic meter and before that, it was 46 cents.

"The price increase is due to the higher purchase price of the winter period," the company explained.

Last month, Chairman of the board of Eesti Gaas Margus Kaasik said prices this winter are expected to be much cheaper than last year. This is because Europe's storage tanks are approximately 90 percent full.

Last winter, the price was €2.85 per cubic meter. Between October 2022 and March 2023, consumers were partly compensated by the state for the high prices.

There are over 100,000 natural gas users in Estonia.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

