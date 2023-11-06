Kallas: EU must focus on strengths, flexibility to be competitive

News
Kaja Kallas speaking at a debate with European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.
Kaja Kallas speaking at a debate with European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. Source: Raul Mee
News

The EU must focus on developing a strong and fair single market and be flexible in the implementation of EU investments in order to develop its competitiveness, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Monday during a meeting with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis.

"In order to be competitive, the European Union must not continue the state aid race, but must focus on its strengths. The most important among them is the single market working on equal conditions and with nearly 500 million consumers, allowing European businesses to grow strongly," Kallas said.

On Monday, the EC is disbursing €238.5 million in performance-based funding for recovery and resilience for Estonia. Although Estonia was the first to renew its recovery plan and launch the investment measure for the just transition plan, the prime minister said Estonia is concerned about the tight deadlines for the funds.

"We have launched ambitious reforms and investments, but we have less than three years to implement them. In fast-changing circumstances, performance-based EU investments should allow for more flexible support," she said.

Kallas also raised Ukraine at the discussion.

European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Tallinn on November 6, 2023. Source: Raul Mee

In the meeting with Dombrovskis, the prime minister expressed hope that the EC's assessment of Ukraine's progress with its seven-step plan wll be positive and membership negotiations will start before the end of the year.

"Ukraine has shown determination and political will and has made incredible progress on reforms in the face of extremely difficult war conditions, and we are working to open accession negotiations this year," Kallas said.

Kallas also said she was looking forward to the EC's proposal for the use of frozen Russian assets. "We also need to decide on long-term support for Ukraine before the end of the year," the Reform party chairman added.

Discussions also centered on foreign trade matters, including trade relations with the US, and Kaja Kallas gave an overview of the investigation into the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:02

Estonia funding post-amputation rehab courses for Ukrainian healthcare workers

20:55

Suspended border traffic puts brakes on Narva's new €15 million transit road

20:40

Kallas: EU must focus on strengths, flexibility to be competitive

20:27

Harry Potter star Josh Herdman: Playing a bad guy is not enjoyable

20:14

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

20:08

Gallery: Ballet schools from across Estonia participate in Rakvere gala

19:41

Two killed in traffic collision in Kuusalu Municipality

19:40

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

19:22

Opposition parties want to see prime minister's income declarations

18:52

Gallery: Tallinn passenger port's new Terminal A design unveiled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

12:25

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

16:02

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: