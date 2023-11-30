Estonian FM warns residents against signing Russian 'loyalty agreement'

News
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) wanted Estonians and Estonian residents against signing Russia's proposed "loyalty agreement". He said this could have serious consequences in Estonia.

"If you look at this (Russian - ed.) initiative, it calls for a pledge of allegiance to its own conception of history, its own conception of the world, and in principle also a pledge of allegiance to the aggression that is being carried out today. And I certainly do not recommend that any Estonian sign it, because at some point there will be a document somewhere in which a person has agreed to everything that Russia is doing today – violations of international law, genocide, deportation of children, aggression. And if somebody has signed it saying that they really support all that, then actually they are a person who supports aggression, and that can have very serious consequences," the minister said at the government's weekly press conference when asked by ERR if signing the agreement could have consequences in Estonia.

Russia's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday said it is preparing a draft that would require foreigners entering the country to sign a "loyalty agreement", Meduza reported.  

Anyone who signs it would not be able to criticize Russian domestic or foreign policy, counter its World War II "victory over fascism" narrative, or promote "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations".

The ministry did not specify when it plans to submit the draft law to the Russian State Duma.

Tsahkna said he recommended all travel to Russia stop, as the border could close quickly and citizens may not be able to return home. "Life is very dangerous there, there is no freedom and all sorts of other problems."

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Latvian officials requested Russians crossing the border into the EU at its borders sign a document saying they did not support the war.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Officials want to bend public information law to their advantage – experts

18:38

Gas companies lowering prices from January

18:20

Estonian driver Paul Aron confirmed in Hitech F2 lineup for next season

17:52

Euro 2024 hopefuls Estonia fall further in FIFA world rankings

17:45

Economist: Next year's forecast could be revised to zero growth or slight decline

17:05

Estonia's MFA warns against all travel to Russia

16:38

Analysts: Slow correction period ahead in economy, no rapid improvement

16:28

Estonian FM warns residents against signing Russian 'loyalty agreement'

16:05

Top foreign ministry official: Central Asia a key region for Estonia

15:25

Estonia, Finland to increase Balticconnector's capacity during repairs

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

29.11

Gallery: Valaste waterfall spray creates frozen wonderland

29.11

Paper: LGBT+ conscripts in Estonia may in some cases face 'additional checks'

29.11

Margit Mutso: Tallinn has done all it can to ensure Linnahall stays dilapidated

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

07:26

Poland and Romania join Estonia in OSCE Skopje meeting boycott

10:04

Newer Estonian ID cards have been setting off in-store security sensors

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: