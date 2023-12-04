Newly renovated Tartu KGB Cells museum reopens for visitors on December 6

The partial renovation work of the permanent exhibition at the Tartu KGB Cells Museum has now been completed. The museum's permanent exhibition will be open for visitors again from December 6.

Three cells of the former pre-trial detention center have been renovated. The permanent exhibition at Tartu's KGB Cells Museum provides visitors with a vivid insight into Estonia's post-war struggle for freedom, the crimes of the communist regime and life in the pre-trial detention center. The museum is located on Riiamäe in Tartu, in the building where the NKVD/KGB operated between 1940 and 1950.

The new permanent exhibition is curated by film artist Katrin Sipelgas along with film director and producer Jaak Kilm. In the museum's interrogation room, visitors will be able to sit face to face with a virtual interrogator created by animator Priit Tender.

In the museum's showroom, guests will hear some of the accusations leveled at people under the notorious Section 58 as well as learn true stories about some of the victims of those accusations. In a room dedicated to the Gulag prison network, visitors can experience the feeling of being arrested as well as hear extracts from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's "Gulag Archipelago" and the journey of its creation in Estonia, close to Tartu.

--

