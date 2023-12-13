President's Christmas card focuses on connecting generations

President Alar Karis' 2023 Christmas card was designed by illustrator Lumimari.
President Alar Karis' 2023 Christmas card was designed by illustrator Lumimari. Source: Presidendi Kantselei/Raigo Pajula
President Alar Karis will send out almost 1,800 holiday cards tin 2023 and this year's theme is connecting generations.

The idea behind the Christmas card is to bring generations together, young and old, to inspire everyone to work together and leave no one behind.

The illustration conveys the message that every person is important and that we are all equal in that importance as courage and initiative are what counts.

"Citizens' initiative is an important issue for me. Due to our historical background and our temperament, we tend to remain silent for fear of conflict. I would like everyone to understand that they have the right and the opportunity to intervene in a peaceful way and thereby change the future of our country," Lumimari said.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

