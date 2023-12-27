Eurovision fans vote Alika best 'Vocal Powerhouse 2023'

Over 80,000 fans voted across 8 categories via the official Eurovision Song Contest app, to determine the winners of the "Eurovision Song Contest Awards 2023."

This year's Eurovision Awards – the end of the year poll – decided, among other things, which Liverpool 2023 participants had the most "rizz" and who should be crowned "Miss Congeniality."

Estonia's Alika won the category "Vocal Powerhouse 2023" with 44.7 percent of the votes, while the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, Loreen, came in second with 30.1 percent of the votes.

