Coalition to meet on January 30 to discuss future direction

Representatives from the coalition parties will discuss how to move forward at the end of the month, Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna said on Wednesday. The party will put forward proposals to revitalize the economy.

Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 will sit down at the table and discuss the budget strategy, the coalition and its health, and its future direction, he said on "Otse uudistemajast."

Discussing the economic revitalization program, Tsahkna said Estonia must make an economic turnaround. This starts with education, availability of high-quality labor and capital, and energy input prices for industry. The use of mineral resources, which has been studied for the last 10 years, should also be discussed separately.

However, he also said the government is not the only one with a role when it comes to the economy. "We can shape the environment," Tsahkna said.

There will also be a broader discussion on energy policy, as the government has not yet agreed on an energy economy plan. Nuclear energy will also be discussed separately, the chairman, who is also foreign minister, noted.

Margus Tsahkna (left) on Otse uudistemajast.. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The minister believes power has not shifted within the coalition even though SDE has gained several more MPs in recent weeks. He is still optimistic the current format will last for another 3.5 years.

"This government has quite a lot of work to do, and we are ready to renew [coalition] agreements according to the economic policy situation, I believe that this government will last," said Tsahkna.

Tsahkna said Eesti 200's current low ratings are not a problem, as support matters most in the run-up to an election.

"I'm not worried about the rating, but I cannot say I'm happy either. It is just that there is nothing I can do about the rating at the moment," he said.

Tsahkna dismissed a possible new national defense tax, arguing that in a situation where a large proportion of the money from tax rises goes to the sector anyway, a new targeted tax does not make much sense at the moment.

--

