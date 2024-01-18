X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian government provides car tax exemption for people with disabilities

News
A parking space for vehicles driven by dsabled drivers or carrying passengers with disabilities.
A parking space for vehicles driven by dsabled drivers or carrying passengers with disabilities. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

The Estonian government has decided to exempt cars driven by people with disabilities, or which have been specially adapted for use by people with disabilities, from both the annual car tax and registration duty. The government also agreed to increase a number of state-provided benefits for people with disabilities.

Along with the draft car tax bill, the government has also instructed the Ministry of Social Affairs to submit for approval increases in allowances for people with disabilities, as well as certain changes related to the purchase of assistive devices. According to the ministry, the proposed changes have been discussed with the Estonian Chamber of People with Disabilities (EPIK).

According to the draft, the monthly allowance provided to support children with a profound disability will rise from €242 to €270; the allowance to support children with a severe disability will rise from €161 to €180 a month; and the allowance for people of working-age with a profound disability will rise from between €43 and €53 to €100 a month.

The allowance for working-age people with severe disabilities will also be harmonized, meaning the type of disability no longer has an impact on the amount received. Up to now, allowances haves ranged from €34 to €49 per month. Going forward that would change to €49 per month for everyone who is eligible.

The state's contribution to the purchase of assistive equipment for all children, including those without disabilities, will also be harmonized from 50 percent to 90 percent.

For working-age people, the state will provide reductions on the prices of assistive equipment, including for individuals who have not been assessed as disabled or as having reduced working capacity.

In addition, the state's contribution to the purchase of a number of other assistive devices will also increase. This includes for mobility aids, certain incontinence-related products and specialized footwear.

Approximately €8.1 million will be needed each year from the state budget in order to establish additional support measures for people with disabilities. The cost of IT-related developments may also be added on top of this.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Gallery: Eesti Laul semifinal rehearsals underway

16:57

Estonian government looks for ways to ease distribution of unused EU funds

16:19

Government to grant a further €1.2 million towards MS Estonia wreck investigation

16:02

Tallinn libraries opening early at start of nationwide teachers' strike

15:46

Estonia terminating legal assistance agreement with Russia

15:10

Aavo Kokk elected as Tartu downtown cultural center (SÜKU) chief

14:38

Tallinn announces plans for Liivalaia, Pelguranna tram lines Updated

14:33

Politico: Rumors Kaja Kallas might be offered top EU job

14:22

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

14:02

Kunnas: Estonia needs more indirect fire capability, quick decisions necessary

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.01

Estonia will secure direct flights with extra funds, route procurements

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

11:50

Estonia forcing Russian head of church to leave the country by February 6

17.01

Russia can no longer disrupt Estonia's Narva Power Plants

17.01

Estonia continues to have highest interest rates in the eurozone

17.01

Difficult road conditions across Estonia due to heavy snow, blizzards

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: