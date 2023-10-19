Justice chancellor: Disabled people should be given car tax exemption

People with disabilities who need to travel by car should receive an exemption or discount from the soon-to-be-introduced vehicle tax, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said on Thursday.

The chancellor made the proposal to Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) in a letter sent to the ministry.

She said discounts or exemptions do not seem to have been mentioned in the legislation drafting process so far.

"For example, a car belonging to a disabled person or a person designated by them could be exempted from the annual vehicle tax, only the basic rate (€50) could be required, or the principle of a 50 percent discount on the annual vehicle tax could be applied, similar to the UK," Madise wrote.

The chancellor said it would be been reasonable to analyze the content of the support measures and their impact in the explanatory letter of the draft law.

Madise also said it should be considered whether the creation and financing of the new social measures from the state budget does not lead to greater administrative burden and costs than the provision of exceptions and benefits by law.

The government has already decided to remove the tax for emergency service vehicles. Cars adapted for people with disabilities are also exempt.

Võrklaev replied that there are many types of disabilities, and before the law enters into force, the Ministry of Social Affairs will review who may need additional need-based support when paying car tax.

