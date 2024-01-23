X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia hands over confiscated gold and silver treasures to Ukraine

News
Confiscated Ukrainian treasure found at the Estonian border was handed over to Ukraine on January 23, and is on display in Tallinn until January 28 in the
Confiscated Ukrainian treasure found at the Estonian border was handed over to Ukraine on January 23, and is on display in Tallinn until January 28 in the ""Looted Treasures. Gold from Ukraine" exhibition, Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Three hundred items of stolen treasure, including coins from antiquity and the Middle Ages, were handed over to Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko by Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) on Tuesday.

The items were confiscated at the Luhamaa border crossing in south Estonia in 2018 after being discovered by customs officials Kaia Nõlvik and Avo Kütt. They were inside a vehicle traveling from Russia to Europe.

An investigation determined the objects were illegally excavated from eastern and southern parts of Ukraine

Among the returned artifacts are gold items of the Scythians who lived in the areas of southern Ukraine in ancient times, medieval horse ornaments, and ancient and medieval coins.

On Tuesday, Purga and Kononenko signed a contract to hand the items over to the Ukraine.

The objects are on display in the "Looted Treasures. Gold from Ukraine" exhibition at the Great Guild Hall of the Estonian History Museum in Tallinn until Sunday, January 28.

Nele Kangert, adviser on archaeology at the National Heritage Board, said the objects are of a "very high cultural value" and should be on public display.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga and Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia Maksym Kononenko signed the agreement to send the objects to Ukraine. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Many of the objects originate from so-called royal tombs in Ukraine. Considering the fact that the findings include items from different eras and sites, several important antiquities have been looted and the opportunity to scientifically study these objects and gather new information about history has been permanently taken away," she said. 

Estonia and Ukraine have both joined the UNESCO convention, which prohibits the illicit import, export, and transfer of ownership of cultural property.

Based on the same convention, in 2016, Estonia returned a Viking-era sword that had been smuggled out of Ukraine and confiscated at the Estonian border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:44

Propastop examines Russian media's dissemination of Viacheslav Morozov case Updated

19:40

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

19:28

Teachers' pay issue sparks further tensions in coalition

19:26

Professor: PiS didn't care about the law very much, now it can be used against them

19:01

MFA: Estonia, Turkey celebrate century of diplomatic relations

18:38

Liivi 1 and 2 auction wins secure 'strategic position' for Lithuanian firm

18:12

Saaremaa government announces €30,000 tender to solve tapwater contamination riddle

17:51

PM Kallas considering not attending Anniversary of Republic reception

17:45

2024 Tallinn Music Week lineup announced

17:08

Estonia hands over confiscated gold and silver treasures to Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

09:07

Foreign affairs show: Europe has begun to realize situation no longer safe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: