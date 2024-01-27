X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to security experts, Ukraine's successful drone strikes against Russian infrastructure over the past week demonstrate both the effectiveness of Ukrainian intelligence and the vulnerability of Russia's air defenses. Russia may now be forced to redeploy some of its air defense systems and focus on maintaining strategic capabilities on its own territory.

In the past week, Ukraine has managed to carry out three significant drone strikes against Russian infrastructure. In Leningrad Oblast, the energy exporting port of Ust-Luga was hit, as was a military industrial plant in Tula Oblast and a Rosneft oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

"The Ukrainians have good intelligence. The Ukrainians are able to bypass Russian air defenses and hit targets very accurately and effectively," said Col. Eero Rebo, chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"Looking at how these Ust-Luga attacks have appeared here, I would dare to suggest that it has been a case here too of a group of men or women coming close and then shooting down these drones from a short distance," security expert Rainer Saks said.

Ukraine's great strength is target detection and, according to Saks, they are trying to demonstrate that they are capable of attacking sensitive targets all over Russia. This could put a lot of pressure on both the Russian internal security forces and the country's leadership.

"If Russia is forced to concentrate on maintaining and reinforcing its air defenses and other such strategic capabilities on its own territory, it will make the situation much easier for Ukrainian troops on the front line," Saks said.

According to Col. Rebo, Russia having to move some of its air defense systems away from the front line cannot be ruled out.

He added however, that while drones are playing an increasingly important role in the war, they are not the most important factor. Ukraine's infantry and its artillery troops, who are holding the front line, are the ones shaping the main operations.

"The weather at the moment also gives an advantage to the armored forces. Once again, after a muddy period, as the ground hardens, it is possible to deploy a significant amount of different armored vehicles, including tanks," Rebo said.

Due to the delay in receiving Western support, the Ukrainians are currently fighting with whatever they still have available, Col. Rebo said. They are also, for instance, trying to produce their own missiles.

"When we talk about self-produced here, Ukraine has a perfectly sizeable military-industrial potential," the EDF colonel said.

When they are not being used on Russian territory, Ukraine also has Western long-range missiles.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:07

Apartment aftermarket prices in Estonia remain stable

10:09

Tänak fourth in Monte Carlo going into Saturday

09:10

Municipality restricts Jägala waterfall visitor access to ensure safety

08:15

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

26.01

Taavi Tõnisson: Tartu 2024 grand opening on Emajõgi River speaks of unity

26.01

Läänemets: SDE ministries can contribute to €10.8 million for teachers' salaries

26.01

Renewable energy in Estonia now exceeds electricity produced from fossil fuels

26.01

Estlink failure pushes Estonia's electricity prices 7 times higher than Finland's

26.01

Estonia struck by lightning over 24,000 times in 2023

26.01

EKRE chair initiates consultations on prime minister no-confidence motion Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.01

Estlink 2 Estonia-Finland electricity cable suffers outage Updated

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

26.01

Tartu 2024 to kick off in style with opening show on Friday evening

25.01

Tallinn Card mobile app growing in popularity

26.01

Estlink failure pushes Estonia's electricity prices 7 times higher than Finland's

26.01

Renewable energy in Estonia now exceeds electricity produced from fossil fuels

25.01

Minister: 1,802 teachers have insufficient Estonian language skills

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: