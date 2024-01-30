Estonia up two places in latest Corruption Perceptions Index

Estonia has moved up two spots in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index. Of the 180 countries included in the index, Estonia now stands 12th overall.

Estonia's score in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index for was 74, a figure which rose to 76 in 2023.

The top five countries in the world, according to the 2023 index, are Denmark (90 points), Finland (87), New Zealand (85), Norway (84) and Singapore (83).

Among the Baltic countries, Lithuania was ranked 34th in the world with 61 points, while Latvia is in 36th on 60 points.

The Corruption Perceptions Index, or CPI for short, ranks 180 countries and territories according to their perceived level of public sector corruption. Countries are scored on a scale of 0 -100, where 0 represents a very high level of corruption and 100 a very low level.

In 2023, anti-corruption efforts either stagnated or regressed in more than three-quarters of the countries assessed.

Corruption Perceptions Index scores are calculated as the aggregate result of up to 13 independent surveys and expert group assessments. It excludes private sector corruption and money laundering.

More information about the Corruption Perceptions Index is available here.

--

