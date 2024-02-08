X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Finance minister concurs with auditor general stance on education top up funds

News
Mart Võrklaev at the government's regular Thursday press conference, January 18, 2024.
Mart Võrklaev at the government's regular Thursday press conference, January 18, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) says he agrees with the head of the National Audit Office (Riigikogu) over the issue of €5.35 million being taken from the education ministry's budget to supplement state budget funds for the running of municipal schools.

Auditor General Janar Holm has said that the education minister, Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), did not have the authority to do this, while the funds in question had been earmarked for teacher wage hikes – the main central issue at stake in the recent teachers' strike.

Doing so also undermined the authority of the Riigikogu and helped render the state budget process and the legislative act which arises from it "increasingly meaningless," the auditor general had said in January.

Writing to Janar Holm midway through last month, the finance minister noted that his ministry "fully agrees with your position that neither the government nor the minister has the authority to increase the support fund as determined by the Riigikogu within the context of the state budget."

Võrklaev cited Section 3(2) of the 2024 State Budget Act, ie. the state budget itself, which put the support to local government general education schools nationwide at €485,490,000, and no more.

Most schools in Estonia are run by local government.

Other ministers have also acted similarly to Minister Kallas, Minister Võrklaev continued, ie. have added support from their own ministry's budget, including to local authorities.

However, if this l requires clarification in the context of the State Budget Act, he, Võrkalev, is ready to deal with the matter accordingly, and to discuss it with the audit office, the finance minister went on,

In the letter addressed in January to the finance minister, Auditor General Holm noted that: "If the government wishes to increase the amount of support for local government general education schools, that is entirely possible. However, to do that it is necessary to submit a draft amendment to the State Budget Act 2024 to the Riigikogu for discussion. I do not consider that the €5.35 million found by the Ministry of Education can be used in the way the ministry wants until the state budget for 2024 has been amended accordingly in the Riigikogu," Holm said.

Holm noted that in December and soon after the 2024 state budget had passed at the Rigiikogu, that the speaker had expressed a hope that a draft amendment to the state budget bill would be undertaken and which could have added in the extra funding.

Holm pointed out that in approving the budget, the Riigikogu has given its approval and authorization to the government to allocate €485,490,000 to subsidize the operations at general education schools, but not an additional €5.35 million.

This was not simply a technicality, but a fundamental point, Holm added, and transgressing it had implications for the status of the State Budget Act if its funding could be topped up in this way.

The State Budget Act would become increasingly meaningless if Riigikogu decisions can be overridden in this way, he noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Debt collectors to fall under FSA supervision in Estonia

15:59

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index Updated

15:44

Lifetime Achievement Awards in Culture go to Olav Ehala, Sirje Helme, Arvo Valton

15:33

Estonia postponing the implementation of the minimum tax until 2030

15:27

Transport Administration: Maintenance not done at time of Tallinn ring road pileup Updated

15:26

Finance minister concurs with auditor general stance on education top up funds

14:58

Ilmar Raag: The perfect EDF commander does not exist

14:20

Prosecutor general denies political pressure behind his seeking new post

13:08

Insurance payments total exceeds €600 million for the first time in Estonia

12:27

European Commission: Rail Baltica must be ready by 2030

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

07.02

Major traffic restrictions expected in Tallinn's Kesklinn this summer

07.02

PM Kaja Kallas asks former Reform head Andrus Ansip not to run in European elections

09:08

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

07.02

CEPA piece envisages how Kremlin strike on NATO in the Baltics might look

06.02

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

07.02

Defense minister nominates Col. Andrus Merilo as EDF chief Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: