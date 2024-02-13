Professor: It is very difficult to completely abandon Chinese technology

Giving up Chinese technology completely is very difficult, TalTech Professor Tanel Tammet said, after the Foreign Intelligence Service's annual report called it a threat to Europe.

The VLA said China is building an ecosystem based on its own standards and integrating various technological solutions, parts of which cannot be replaced by Western technology.

In Estonia, Chinese companies, such as Huawei, have primarily targeted cloud services and solar and wind farms which make it possible to manipulate the country's electricity production capacities.

"The risks associated with the use of technology are that you become dependent on technology and China then uses these tools to pursue its political agenda," said Kaupo Rosin, VLA director general.

There are many examples of Chinese technology usage in Estonia.

"In Estonia, for example, there are transilluminators from a Chinese technology company such as Nuctech. As far as I know, they were in use at Tallinn airport and Koidula border crossing point, illuminating through passengers' luggage, cargo. /.../ Hikvision surveillance cameras are also very common in Estonia, which is also a Chinese company, and quite a lot of backdoors have been discovered there," Rüüt Kaljula, a visiting researcher at Tallinn University's Center for Chinese Studies, told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Additionally, China collects human data for the development of artificial intelligence through social media apps such as Tiktok.

Tanel Tammet, professor of network software at TalTech, said: "All the information that comes in is very suitable material for making all kinds of learning tools. It does not teach you how to do sophisticated content, but it helps you to train recognition, helps you to train how people behave, helps you to train things that are relevant to social media and politics."

Kaljula said China is currently the only country that has both the will and the ability to change the existing world order.

"The democratic world order, the rule of law, freedom of expression – all of these are repugnant to China in the sense that it sees the world more as a center of power, a world in which, for example in Eastern Europe, Russia would play a dominant role," she explained.

The VLA said the excessive spread of Chinese technology should be prevented in both the public and private sectors. But, sooner or later, it will have to be completely abandoned.

"Extremely difficult, because all the places are full of Chinese stuff. I think the really critical things, which are the telecom equipment, which is the most vulnerable, the easiest to track, they don't really use Chinese equipment anymore. And elsewhere, I don't think the threat is that great, and that China is not such an imminent threat either," said Tammet.

